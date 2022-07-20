Ana De Armas does not want to see a gender change in James Bond

Actress Ana De Armas commented in a recent interview that she would not like to see a gender change in the James Bond character.

Check out what she said:

“There is no need for a female Bond. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel and it takes him into that world of James Bond and that fantasy of that universe that he’s in.” “What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond is still a man, to be brought to life in a different way. May they receive a greater role and more substantial recognition. That’s what I find more interesting than turning things around.”

The most recent James Bond film, 007: No Time to Die became one of the biggest hits of the period of the global health crisis, taking in US$ 774 million.

In the plot, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His period of peace is short, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist may prove more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.