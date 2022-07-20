Angelina Jolie gets excited at the Måneskin show with her daughter, Shiloh – Who

+



Angeline Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Playback / Twitter Whoopsie)

Angelina Jolie was seen in a moment ‘people like us’ enjoying the show with her daughter, Shiloh, 16 years old, last Saturday (9). The 47-year-old actress took advantage of a concert by the band Måneskin that took place in Rome, where she is spending a season to shoot her new film, Without Bloodwhich has Salma Hayek in the cast.

During the performance of the glam rock band, Angelina, even discreet, showed all her excitement and was seen singing and dancing alongside Shiloh. The moment was recorded and went viral on social media among fans, who praised the excited mom. See below:

In addition to Shiloh, Angelina is the mother of Maddox Chivan20 years old, Pax Thien18 years old, Zahara Marley, 17, and the twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon13 years old, all fruits of his marriage with Brad Pitt.

She recently spoke to the magazine people about teenagers. “They’re great people, and as there are so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human.”

Angeline Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Playback / Twitter Whoopsie)

Angeline Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Playback / Twitter Whoopsie)

Angeline Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Playback / Twitter Whoopsie)