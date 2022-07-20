According to a report by VarietyJason Momoa has struck an advantageous deal to star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoms, estimated at $15 million.

The actor was paid approximately $4-5 million on the first film, which topped $1 billion around the world.

It’s worth noting that this deal is more in line with those made at Marvel Studios, as Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were paid $20 million for Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Widow, respectively.

“‎Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‎‎ is amazing, and I say this having only seen a little bit of it. It’s appalling. The action and visual effects are amazing. It’s fun, isn’t it? It’s honest. I had a big influence on the script this time, alongside James (Wan).”

declared Momoa in CinemaCon a few months ago.

“I was extremely proud of that. Unfortunately, audiences have to wait until 2023, but we know it will be the best movie of the year.”‎

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had its release delayed from December 16, 2023, to March 17, 2023.

The director says that the postponement happened mainly so that he would have more time to work on post-production on the feature.

The main cast of the film brings Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanand Willem Dafoe.

In the newcomers team, on the other hand, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.