Asteroid City | Wes Anderson movie with Tom Hanks gets details

the next movie from Wes Andersonentitled asteroid city, got its first details on Variety. According to the vehicle Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie will star in its production – both in their first collaboration with the director.



The plot, in turn, takes place in a small American town in the 1950s. There, the Junior Stargazer amateur astronomy competition takes place annually, a convention of young and old space enthusiasts that also has a lot of drama and romance behind the scenes.

As usual, in addition to the main duo, asteroid city has a starring supporting cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

Anderson’s new film, which has been nominated for multiple Oscars for offbeat comedies like moonrise kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hoteldoes not yet have a release date set.



