At the University of Texas, in the United States, Harry Styles will be the subject of a course in 2023

Last Saturday, the 16th, it was announced that Harry Styles will be part of a course, scheduled to start in spring 2023, and will be offered at Honors College at Texas States University, in the United States. Dr Louie Dean Valencia will be responsible for delivering the “Harry Styles and the cult of celebrities: identity, internet and European pop culture”, with a focus on the British seeking to understand the cultural and political development of celebrities in relation to the issues that involve society. In a statement Louie did not hide the singer’s desire to participate in one of the classes, but showed understanding for the star’s busy schedule. “My dream would be to have Harry in class, or just Zoom, but I understand how busy he is. The only thing I would like him to know is that this class doesn’t focus on his personal life, just his arts and the things he promotes.” Check out Dr Louie’s post:

It’s official, official. I’m teaching the world’s first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description). This is what tenure looks like. Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

The Briton is traveling the world with the “Love On Tour” tour, which was planned to start in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has suffered several postponements, with the premiere taking place in September 2021 in Las Vegas in the United States, and is scheduled to end in March 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, thus completing 128 performances, noting that large parts of the shows are taking place in stadiums. Harry has a trip to Brazil scheduled in September this year, he will pass through São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba.

Harry Styles and his band during the “Love on Tour” (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After boyband One Direction’s hiatus was announced in August 2015, Harry released his first solo song in April 2017 “Sign of Times”, included on his debut album “Harry Styles” released in May of the same year, debut as a solo artist that was acclaimed by critics and the public, an act that also reached the top of the British and Australian charts and debuted in the top five in the United States.

With “As It Was” completing ten weeks, non-consecutive, at number one in the United States, the album track “Harry’s House” continues to be present on radio and streaming services, also continuing with a good flow of sales, in the last week the song was bought by five thousand people. Last Thursday, the 13th, he released the music video for the new single from the British’s latest album “Late Night Talking”.

It was nominated for a Grammy, considered the biggest music award, three times in 2021, for the categories Best Pop Album for “Fine Line”, Best Music Video for “Adore You”, and Best Pop Performance for “Watermeon Sugar, which earned the first statuette in the British career.

In addition to music, Harry has been investing more and more in his acting career, his first work debuted in 2017 with the military-themed movie “Dunkirk” during World War II and played Alex, in 2021 he appeared in the post credit scenes as Starfox in “Eternals”. ” from Marvel, this year two more films are scheduled to debut, in September the release of “Don’t Worry Darling”, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and which Harry will play opposite Florence Pugh; “My Policeman” will be released in October by Prime Video and Styles lives in a homosexual policeman in the 50s and marries the character of Emma Corrin, responsible for the first appearance of Princess Diana in the series about the British monarchy “The Crown”.

Featured photo: Harry Styles on the “Love on Tour”. Playback/Instagram.