Barcelona thrash Inter Miami with a Brazilian show; watch the goals

A week after drawing with modest Olot in a friendly, Barcelona started their pre-season in the US with a rout over Inter Miami, a team that has former midfielder David Beckham as one of the controllers. The Spaniards beat the home team by 6-0.

The goals of the match (watch below) were scored by Aubameyang, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Depay and Dembélé New star of the team, Lewandowski accompanied the duel from the boxes at Lockhart Stadium, in Florida.

In the turn from Saturday (23) to Sunday (24), Barça will face their biggest rival, Real Madrid, in a new friendly on North American soil.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, has already returned 100% of its attention to the MLS. Over the weekend, the North American club faces New York City away from home.

Brazilian show in the 1st half

From the start, the visiting team showed its superiority and, with the famous “tiki-taka” style, involved the opponent.

After circling the Miami area and arriving a few times with danger, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 20th minute. The debutant Raphinha scored with Pedri and activated Aubameyang, who received him inside the area and displaced, with category, the goalkeeper Marsman: 1 to 0.

Shortly after, it was the Brazilian’s turn to score for the 1st time with the new shirt: the young side Alex Balde received it from Ansu Fati and, on the left end of the area, made the cross towards his companion.

Raphinha, well positioned behind the markers, took advantage of the launch and, with his left leg, finished the goal and gave the Miami archer no chances to defend: 2-0.

Still in the 1st half, the jewel Ansu Fati, who gains more and more space with Xavi Hernández, left his – in a new Brazilian participation.

In another exchange of passes, this time through the middle, Raphinha received from Aubameyang and, at first, threw it to Fati, who hit first and stole the nets: 3 to 0.

It became a rout!

In the 2nd half, Barça returned with a completely different team. Despite the changes, the Catalan team continued to dominate the pace of the game.

At ten minutes, came the 4th goal in a rehearsed play. Memphis Depay took a low corner and saw Gavi appear to shoot Miami’s goal: 4-0.

Depay, by the way, didn’t waste the chance to score after providing the assist for Gavi’s goal.

The attacker received with his back already inside the area and, with great skill, turned over the defense. With no other marker nearby, he displaced goalkeeper Diop, who had just replaced Marsman: 5-0.

Dembélé, another player who entered the field at the beginning of the final stage, also left his already in the 26th minute.

In a characteristic move, the attacker received on the right wing, “sewed” the defense diagonally and hit hard with his left leg: 6 to 0 and the score was closed.