Before kissing Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat because the actress is vegan

It happened in the new “Thor: Love and Thunder”, when the actors got together for another sequel to the Marvel saga.

During the recording of the new “Thor: Love and Thunder”the protagonist actor Chris Hemsworth maintained a careful diet to maintain physical fitness. This included regularly eating meat throughout the day.

However, on one of the days when I had to record a scene in which I kissed my colleague Natalie Portman — who plays Thor’s ex-girlfriend and the new superhero in this narrative — Hemsworth gave up meat thanks to the actress being vegan.

Who told the story was Natalie Portman herself, in statements to British radio Capital FM. “He’s really nice. The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat there every half hour. It was very thoughtful. It’s not that it makes me angry or worries me, but he was just being considerate,” he explained.

Tessa Thompson, the actress who plays Queen Valkyrie in the story, was in the same interview and agreed with Portman. “I didn’t even know he could do without meat. In the morning he’s, like, eating bison. That was so sweet.”

