Biden approval drops to 36% and equals negative record, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds – News

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to 36% this week, equaling the lowest level in his 19 months in the White House, at a time when inflation is a burden on Americans’ lives. according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday (20).

A two-day national poll that ended on Tuesday found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s work.

Biden’s approval rating has been below 50% since August 2021 and hovers around a record low since he first hit it in May, in a warning that the Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one of the Houses. of Congress in the November 8 parliamentary elections.

Biden’s approval rating dropped 3 percentage points from 39% a week earlier. The president’s popularity has suffered from rising inflation, which in June reached its highest level in 40 years, at 9.1%.





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has helped raise fuel prices, and the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains.

Biden’s lowest approval ratings compare with those of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity peaked at 33% in December 2017.

