Bolsonaro rejects requests for support for Ukraine: ‘I’m on the side of peace’

The president said that he was heavily criticized for his trip to Russia in February and stressed that if he could, he would have resolved the conflict.

Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the war in Ukraine and defended the position of neutrality



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke with supporters on the morning of this Wednesday, 20th, at Palácio do Alvorada and rebutted the demands suffered in support of Ukraine – in the midst of the conflict in Eastern Europe with the Russia. Even with the phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Brazilian president said he was “on the side of peace” and that he does not regret having visited the Kremlin in February, days before the start of the war between the countries, to negotiate the purchase of fertilizers from the government of Vladimir Putin. “I got beat up a lot because I went to Russia. (They say) ‘It has to be on Ukraine’s side’. I’m on the side of peace. If I could solve the war, I would have solved it already,” she explained. After Zelensky’s conversation with Bolsonaro, last Monday, the Ukrainian said that he defended the Brazilian president the possibility of applying new sanctions against Russia and criticized the ‘neutrality’ position defended by the head of the federal executive.