Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors took a bad turn, made international headlines and generated a reaction from the political world

A group of more than 40 prosecutors asked the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, that the president be investigated for ‘affronting and demeaning democratic freedom’.

Alan Santos/PR – 05/18/2022

Meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro took place on Monday, 18, and was broadcast by state-owned TV Brasil



Got it wrong. This time it went beyond what could be imagined, even in the face of everything that has been seen and is being seen in this country. Politics is really a dirty game. Got it wrong. the president’s speech Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the ambassadors, on Monday, 18th, criticizing the electronic voting machines, this time even made international headlines. In addition to the same conversation against the polls, the chief of the federal executive amended his words against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). That usual thing. the british newspaper “The Guardian” wrote that the voting system in Brazil has been used since 1996 and no one has ever complained about anything, noting that the criticism of the leader of the Brazilian extreme right is unfounded and jeopardizes the October elections. O “The New York Times”, for his part, classified the conversation with diplomats as a strategy for the election that he will lose, as polls say. The American newspaper even compared Bolsonaro’s conduct to that of Donald Trumpwhich discredited the elections in the United States. already the “The Washington Post” published that Bolsonaro did not present any evidence of his claims, indicating that the president is preparing a climate to reject the election result.

Got it wrong. This time it was too much. The president invited foreign diplomats to speak ill of the country he presides over. More than 40 members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) stated earlier this Tuesday night, 19, that Bolsonaro may have committed an electoral crime and abuse of power. They asked the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for an investigation into the conduct of the country’s representative. But everyone knows that stuff like that doesn’t mean anything, since the attorney general, Augusto Aras, put everything in the drawer. It’s not a flower to smell. Most of the ambassadors who attended the meeting were not convinced by Bolsonaro’s accusations. Almost everyone will report to their governments saying that Bolsonaro talks, talks, talks again, repeats, criticizes, criticizes, but does not present any proof of everything he has been saying. Many diplomats who spoke to the newspaper The globe even said that they are concerned about democracy in Brazil and that the president has made it clear that he will question the outcome of the presidential election, if he loses to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). They also stated that Bolsonaro’s disagreement with the STF and the TSE has a strong political component. Finally, they pointed out that the president’s attacks caused deep embarrassment, especially the nominal criticism of the ministers Edson Fachin, Luis Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes. Summing up the story, the ambassadors present at the meeting said that Bolsonaro represents a threat to Brazilian democracy.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements were considered a complete disaster. The most used words after the meeting were “lies” and “coup”. During the meeting, Bolsonaro denied that he is preparing a coup. If so, evidently he would not speak. At the same time, opposition parliamentarians assess that the president committed the crime of “violent abolition of the democratic rule of law”. And in the face of this, they have already asked the STF to investigate Bolsonaro. Enough of criticizing the electoral process and electronic voting machines. No one really knows what is behind this behavior. The opposition says that this meeting with the ambassadors represents a “crime against the homeland or treason against its people”. Some deputies claim that this time Bolsonaro’s speech went far beyond bearable, seriously exposing Brazil’s image on the international scene. Already the campaign team is giving up on making Bolsonaro abandon his hate speech. This is not an invention of opponents. Research shows this openly. Only the president does not see and insists on this language, increasingly inflaming the climate that has already produced a political crime in Foz do Iguaçu. Bolsonaro’s every word is an incentive to this violence that is accentuated more and more every day. Got it wrong.

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Jovem Pan.