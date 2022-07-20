Botafogo lineup: Marçal and Eduardo are related | botafogo

+ Botafogo forwards agreement with Lucas Silva, from Grêmio

Training for about a month with the group, Marçal has more chances of being used by Luís Castro in the match on Wednesday, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Presented last week, he said he would be able to act if he was cast. Botafogo’s likely lineup has:

Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Hugo (Marçal); Patrick de Paula (Oyama), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer (Lucas Piazon) and Vinícius Lopes (Jeffinho); erison

1 of 3 Marçal in training with Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR Marçal in training at Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR

– From the 18th, I’m fit, I’m fine physically. I’ve been training with the team for almost a month. I leave that in the hands of the coach, but I’m anxious. I’ve worn the Botafogo shirt several times at home, it went well – said Marçal, during his presentation.

Eduardo, who arrived a few weeks ago, did not make it clear in his presentation, held this Tuesday (19), if he has the physical conditions to play in the match on Wednesday. There is a possibility that he will start on the bench and be used in the second half.

Gatito Fernández, who felt uncomfortable in the last match, against Atlético-MG, is on the list of players available to face Santos. Patrick de Paula, who was substituted after the blow, was also listed. Chay stayed out.

