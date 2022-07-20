Brad Pitt Goes To The Red Carpet In “Bullet Train”







Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

Actor Brad Pitt dressed up on the red carpet of his new movie, “Bullet Train”, in Berlin, Germany. In a grunge look to make Kurt Cobain proud, the 58-year-old star combined an earthy skirt with an irregular cut with boots, a pink shirt with a frayed collar and a jacket with busted cuffs – a destroyed effect, simulating long wear. The skirt showed two tattoos on her legs.

In “Bullet Train,” Pitt plays Ladybug, an extremely unlucky assassin who is given a simple mission: to get a suitcase on a high-speed train. But he encounters an unexpected difficulty in taking on other opponents for possession of the object—which leads to widespread conflict during the journey.

The film is signed by David Leitch, who directed “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”, and in the past was a stunt double for Brad Pitt himself.

“Dave was actually my stunt double in 1998… We met at ‘Fight Club’ and he trained me for the fight and it went really well,” Pitt said of the director at the press conference for the film’s release in Berlin.

Based on the 2010 novel by Kotara Isaka, the film also features Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Aaron Taylor Johnson (“Godzilla”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Child’s Play”), Zazie Beetz (” Deadpool 2″), Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Masi Oka (“Heroes”), Logan Lerman (from the “Percy Jackson” films), Andrew Koji (“Warrior”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Westworld” ), Karen Fukuhara (“The Boys”) and singer Bad Bunny (“Narcos: Mexico”), as well as Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”) in a cameo.

The premiere is scheduled for August 4 in Brazil, one day before the US release.

Berlin premiere of Bullet Train and we are getting a new vibe from Brad. I’m feelin it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bxd2BURbPV — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) July 19, 2022