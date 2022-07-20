Brazilian loses Athletics World Cup for not having 2nd dose of vaccine

Altobeli Santos, Olympic finalist in 2016 in the 3,000m event, will not be able to compete in the Oregon World Cup for having only one dose. Photo: (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Olympic finalist in the 3,000m hurdles at the Rio Olympics, held in 2016, Brazilian runner Altobeli Silva, who managed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, held in Oregon, United States, for being the South American champion of his modality , will not be able to compete in the big competition of the year because of his vaccination schedule against Covid-19, which was not completed in time.

One of the requirements to enter the US is to have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 15 days before arriving in the North American country. The obligation, which made the covers of newspapers because of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who will not compete at the US Open for not having been vaccinated, Altobeli said he did not know the need for double protection and thought that only one was enough.

Altobeli was officially called up on the 1st of July, but he only took the second dose of the vaccine after that day, which did not allow him to compete in the 3000m qualifiers last Saturday. If he manages to make it to the United States, he should normally compete in the 5,000m event, a proof that is also part of his curriculum as champion.

Party Complaint in Tokyo

Last year, during the Olympics, Altobeli took to social media to complain that athletes were enjoying music at the hotel: “I’m shaking with so much anger, I’m so nervous. I’m tired, then I see a noise outside my bedroom door, funk music , athletes who train part-time, athletes who came to participate here in the Olympic Games. I came with purpose, with objective, that’s why I’m in my room respecting each one’s privacy. It’s complicated, that’s when you see who is who