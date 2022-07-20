Bruna Marquezine’s romantic couple in ‘Besouro Azul’ praises: “My favorite” – Quem

+



Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Mariduena (Photo: Iude Richele and Jack Dytrych Photography)

The actor Xolo Maridueñaromantic couple Bruna Marquezine in the actress’s first film in Hollywood, Blue Beetlefrom DC, celebrated the end of filming the superhero with a photo giving the director a kiss, Angel Manuel Soto.

“Bye Blue Beetle. See you next year. Thank you to the entire cast and crew who made this possible. I’m so proud of what you’ve all accomplished and even more proud to call us family! Thank you, Ángel, for trusting me to bring Jaime to life”, wrote Xolo about the title character played by him.

Bruna, who plays Penny, the main character’s girlfriend, commented on the romantic couple’s post with a blue heart emoji and Xolo didn’t think twice about praising the Brazilian. “My favorite Penny,” he replied.

In May, Bruna posted a video in which she appears reacting to seeing Xolo dressed up as the superhero. “Did you see the leaked photos of…”, she began, in suspense. “Are you serious,” she added, who still reacted with a “oh, papi”, making faces and mouths, with the right to bite her lip and all.

Bruna was confirmed in the cast of the film in news released by the website specializing in cinema, The Wrap, in early March. In the plot, she will be the female protagonist, Penny, sharing the spotlight with Xolo, known for Snake Kai. The actress joins Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillen in DC’s first feature film starring a Latino character.

The film is scheduled for release on August 18, 2023. Directed by Angel Manuel Sotoin Charm City Kingsand the script is Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Bruna joins Alice Braga and are the only Brazilians that are part of the DC cinematographic universe. The veteran participated in The Suicide Squad (2021).

Xolo Mariduena praises Bruna Marquezine, her romantic partner in Besouro Azul (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)