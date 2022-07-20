Bullet Train gets official IMAX trailer

In colaboration with Sony Pictures, IMAX presented a never-before-seen trailer for Bullet Train. The long-awaited feature film stars Brad Pitt (Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood),

Sandra Bullock (Gravity), Joey King (The Kissing Booth) Andrew Koji (Warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (King’s Man: Inception), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) are also confirmed in the main cast.

An interesting detail of the development is that Lady Gaga was cast, but ended up dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. The actress was then replaced by Bullock.

It is an adaptation of the work Maria Beetlewritten by Kotaro Isaka.

the plot of the movie Bullet train is focused on five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train departing from Tokyo to Morioka. The transport has only a few stops along the way and the killers discover that their missions are related. It remains to find out who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the last station.

In Brazil, the premiere is scheduled for August 4, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic).