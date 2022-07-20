Butterfly Keyboard: Apple Agrees to Pay $50 Million to Consumers

oh… the butterfly keyboard! Here is one of the least desirable inventions of the apple, so much so that it has “gone out of fashion” due to the problems it has brought. This chaos caused the company to launch a repair program, which did not prevent the emergence of actions, such as a lawsuit in the California court motivated by the dysfunctions of the aforementioned component – about which we have some news.

According to the ReutersApple struck a deal to pay $50 million (more than R$260 million) to consumers who complained of problems with the butterfly keyboard and to close the referred lawsuit. The deal was made in federal court in San Jose.

The complaints were based on the common claims that the keys were prone to failure, with the company’s own concurrence. Added to this are issues such as the keys being unresponsive and that small pieces of dust made typing difficult, as well as that Apple support did not perform as expected, often offering new keyboards with the same problems.

The jurisdiction of the agreement covers the persons who purchased 12 inch MacBooks, MacBook Air and most of MacBook Pro in between 2015 and 2019. If you were excited about the possibility of receiving something, you can calm down, since the terms also have limitations in terms of territory – in this case, seven American states: California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington (not to be confused with Washington, DC, capital of the United States).

The plaintiffs’ lawyers ask that the reparations be at the following maximum amounts: US$395 for people who have swapped multiple keyboards, $125 for those who exchanged just one and US$50 for those who made the switch of separate keys. Consumers must also have four years of free exchanges. The deal, however, still needs to be approved by the judge.

In reply to Reuters, Apple denied that it was doing anything wrong by agreeing to the agreement. The company, however, declined to comment on the case. Apparently, the responsibility of Apple in the problems of the butterfly keyboard is already being solidified even in the US jurisprudence, so much so that the company itself has already made an agreement, without waiting for a sentence.

It remains to be seen if we will see something similar in more countries…