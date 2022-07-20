CBF notifies suspension, and Stnio misses Cruzeiro against CSA; understand

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Striker Stnio, from Cruzeiro, during training at Toca da Raposa II

Cruzeiro was notified by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) that striker Stnio will not be able to play against CSA, this Wednesday (20), at 7 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, for the 18th round of Serie B. from playing due to the accumulation of yellow cards applied while playing in Italy.

In place of the 19-year-old, Cruzeiro called up forwards Breno and Rodolfo for the match. As the club was only notified when the players had already traveled to Macei, in Alagoas, Stnio went with the group for the confrontation. It is worth noting that the athlete’s name has already been regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (CBF).

The young striker returned to Cruzeiro at the beginning of this month of July, after a loan to Torino, from Italy. The Turin club chose not to exercise the athlete’s purchase right, set at 2 million euros (about R$ 11 million) for the purchase of 70% of the economic rights.

In a year on Italian soil, Stnio was not used in the Torino professional team. The right winger received opportunities only in the team that competes in the Primavera Championship – a competition intended for young players up to 19 years old.

He came on 29 occasions and scored six goals, two of them in a 4-3 loss to Juventus in the Turin derby on 29 January this year.