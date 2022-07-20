CBF says that Palmeiras x São Paulo offside line cannot be drawn: ‘Machine reset’

The president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, Wilson Luiz Seneme, stated, in an interview with “ge”, that the offside line requested by Palmeiras in the bid that generated São Paulo’s goal, in the Copa do Brasilcannot be traced.







Choque-Rei's offside line cannot be drawn, says CBF

– It is not possible to draw the line, because this game is for a period in the machine. And according to the company’s information, when the machine is going to be used again, it needs to be reset. And that was reset – summarized Seneme, to “ge”.

The entity admitted to the club alviverde an error in the VAR protocol that, at the time, did not check whether the position of striker Calleri, in the bid that ended up in penalty in favor of Tricolor, was irregular or not.

With the confederation’s response, Verdão sent a new letter asking for the line to be drawn, with the intention of obtaining more transparency in Brazilian football. The São Paulo coach himself, Rogério Ceni, spoke of the importance of clearing the shot.

When justifying the lack of the line and the absence of a new response to Palmeiras, Seneme explained that the focus will now be on working with the referees so that cases like this do not happen again.

– We’re training to improve this. There was no training before here. We are coming and including training, simulators. To avoid this type of situation that is not pleasant for anyone – explained the chairman of the Arbitration Commission.

It is worth remembering that video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, who worked at Choque-Rei, were removed from the CBF roster for the 17th round of the Brasileirão and sent to the Refereeing Performance Assistance Program (Pada).