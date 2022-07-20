Chemical methanol identified as possible cause of death of 21 youths at South African nightclub

The toxic chemical methanol was identified as a possible cause of death for 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.

Methanol was found in all bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether levels of the toxic chemical were sufficient to have killed them.

“Methanol was detected in all 21 individuals who were there, but there is still a progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether this could have been the ultimate cause of death,” said Litha Matiwane, deputy provincial director for the Eastern Cape. to the clinical service at a press conference today in East London.

Authorities are still awaiting conclusive results, which are being conducted at a laboratory in Cape Town, he added.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative fuel source. It is not used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

It is not yet known how the young people ingested the methanol.

Alcohol poisoning and carbon monoxide inhalation were both ruled out as possible causes of death, although traces of both were found in the bodies of all 21 victims, Matiwane said.

The teenagers died at the Enyobeni club in East London’s Scenery Park neighborhood in the early hours of June 26, a case that shocked the country and resulted in several investigations by police and liquor licensing authorities.

Many of the teenagers were found dead at the nightclub, their bodies strewn across tables and sofas, while others died after being taken to nearby health facilities.

Police in South Africa will be guided by the final results of the toxicology analysis to determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, said national police chief Bheki Cele.

The nightclub owner and some employees were arrested and are currently in custody, facing charges related to violating the liquor trade laws, including selling liquor to children.