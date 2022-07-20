Cheyote: First Jailbreak for iOS 15 Coming Soon

to the supporters of jailbreak who, by greater forces, still need to use iOS 14, know that a new tool called Cheyote (formerly known as “Taurine15”), compatible with the current operating system of iPhones and iPads — initially, however, only from the iOS/iPadOS 15.0 to iOS/iPadOS 15.1.1.

a member of Odyssey Team, the team behind Cheyote (as well as other tools like Odyssey and Taurine), shared a preview of their design on Reddit; according to the information it will run the package manager Sileo by default, but it will be possible to install alternative stores like Cydia and Zebra.

According to the developers, they are also working to support versions up to iOS 15.4. jailbreak in the last times. Also according to the team, the Cheyote will also include options for:

Enable and disable settings jailbreak;

Restore the system to the version without jailbreak;

Enable or disable the log window;

Enter recovery mode;

Choose from different predefined themes;

Select up to two different custom colors for the interface gradient.

Another detail that will interest users is the familiar OTA update of the tool when new versions are released.

When released, the Cheyote will be the first jailbreak for the iPhone 13, the fifth-generation iPad Air, the sixth-generation iPad mini, and the ninth-generation iPad — all of which were released with some version of iOS 15 installed.

We will therefore continue to monitor the development of the tool to find out when it will be made available to everyone.

via 9to5Mac