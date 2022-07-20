China buys more than 10 US soybean ships, seeks to align…

The soy market works with the information that China would have bought more than 10 ships of soy from the United States this Tuesday (19). Although at a slower pace than in previous years, the Asian nation has been making new purchases to be supplied as it should for the coming months and seems to be taking advantage of the recent drop in prices to guarantee more product.

Thus, according to Victor Martins, senior risk manager at hEDGE Point Global Markets, state-owned Sinograin and a private trading company are very active in soybean origination this week, covering, in particular, positions for October/November and February/March,” aiming to rebuild stocks after recent auctions for the domestic market”.

Also according to the consultancy, on Monday (18), China had already created two other US soybean positions through the ports of the Gulf, both with good premiums over the values ​​practiced on the Chicago Stock Exchange, one for October shipment – with a premium of US$ 3.60 per bushel on the November/22 month on the CBOT CFR China (cost and freight), another for November, with a premium of US$ 1.54, FOB basis, on the same month.

With this volume confirmed, China would have already purchased more than 800,000 tons of North American soybeans from the 2022/23 crop in the last two days, according to Martins.

The senior risk manager reinforces that China is under-covered for the fourth quarter of the year, a period that is crucial for US participation in the export market. However, he also recalls that the North Americans have already committed a considerable volume of soybean 2022/23.

“We must remember that for the new season, the US has its largest volume of soybeans committed to a new crop since the 2012/2013 season, at approximately 13.851 million tons, equivalent to 23% of the total estimated exports by the USDA for the crop. 2022/23, which is 58.1 million tons”, says Martins.

He adds that “of this amount, the total committed ‘non-China’ (China+Unknowns) is the highest since the 2017/18 season. The volume of soybeans committed by the US is unprecedented, and the climate is threatening to supply.” .

And while the Corn Belt’s weather conditions aren’t the most suitable and could result in a smaller crop than initially estimated – currently projected at 122.61 million tonnes – the Asian giant has just over 53% of its demand met. for the period from October to December.

“And this is a window that tends to be one of the peaks of soy origination in China amid the increase in demand for orders by feed factories, which, in turn, aim to guarantee the supply of raw material for pig farmers in amid the seasonal increase in the fattening and slaughtering cycle, which in a few months will intensify to supply retail with the proximity of the Lunar New Year holiday”, details the senior risk manager of hEDGE Point Global Markets.

The recent improvement in the margins of swine farming also gave breath to an increase in the margins of soy processors in recent weeks, which helps to stimulate purchases of the oilseed.

“We can see a movement of anticipation from producers to lock these margins, which leads to an anticipation in orders and consequent lengthening of purchases, making the hand-to-mouth buying strategy dangerous for industries, which have low inventories. of available soy”, he explains.

In this process, the executive says that the biggest challenge now will be to assess how low China’s soybean stocks are and at what moment the largest global buyer of the oilseed could be caught “off guard” in a scenario of lower supply in the United States. . After all, in addition to a climate that is still quite irregular in the American Midwest, the country already has a good volume of soybeans committed to export.

The stock-to-use ratio in the US remains very tight. In Victor Martins’ calculations, “current stocks are equivalent, in productivity, to approximately 2.6 bushels per acre. If the weather during August is not favorable and the US loses only 1.3 bushels of productivity, the ending stock drops to 3 .13 million tons (115 million bushels, an unprecedented volume. The question remains: will China wait and see if the worst can happen?”

This Monday (18), Agricultural News highlighted data on Chinese imports of agricultural products in the first half of 2022 showing a 5.5% lower volume compared to the same period last year. The Asian nation’s soybean imports were 46.290 million tons in the first half of this year.

Alongside all the fears that surround the global economy, after all, China still experienced new outbreaks and peaks of Covid-19 this year, imposed severe lockdowns on an immense portion of its population and the impacts of its latest measures continue to be felt. . Even so, the market is still waiting for a new boost in Chinese demand for the oilseed, since the giant still needs to come to the market to be supplied in the coming months.

The big question facing the market now is how China is going to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. On the one hand, it needs to make some purchases in the coming months, on the other hand, it still feels the pressure of crushing margins that are not at its best, which makes it seek to plan its new acquisitions where the oilseed is necessarily more attractive.

review: