Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington star in trailer for ‘Amsterdam’, film produced by Drake

The film is one of the most anticipated this year.

We’ve already seen some impressive movies hit theaters (most recently, Top Gun: Maverick) already this year, and it looks like there will be even more on the way this winter. This Friday (8), the trailer for “Amsterdam” began to rage online. If you haven’t heard, the next movie was produced by Drake and Future the Prince, directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Three Kings and Silver Linings Playbook) and has a seriously impressive cast.

First impressions are carried out by Margot Robbie and produced by Drake. The three stars are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washingtonwho play a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer, respectively.

The trio formed a pact in the early 20th century vowing to always protect each other no matter how far they have to go, and from the looks of the first trailer, they may be working together to fight murder charges after an old white man. man is found dead in a box. “A lot of this actually happened,” states the visual (as well as the Instagram caption of Drizzy promoting this) only generating more intrigue for the November release.

Other famous faces expected to appear include Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers and Taylor Swift, just to name a few. This isn’t the first time Drake takes on the role of executive producer – he has also worked on the series Euphoria by HBOas well as on Top Boy’s Netflix and in the 2017 documentary The Carter Effect.

Another long-awaited blockbuster set to debut this winter is James Cameron’s Avatar 2, as the first film broke records. Watch the trailer now: