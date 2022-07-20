Copa do Brasil: Fluminense and Fortaleza will make 1st knockout stage | Brazil’s Cup

Voice of the fans of Fluminense and Fortaleza project a duel for the Copa do Brasil

1 of 5 First game in history between Fluminense and Fortaleza was in 1948 — Photo: Reproduction / Jornal O Globo First game in history between Fluminense and Fortaleza was in 1948 — Photo: Reproduction / Jornal O Globo

In all, Fluminense and Fortaleza have already faced each other 22 times in history, and the confrontation is balanced: there are nine victories from Rio, seven from Ceará and six draws.

The first four games between them were in friendlies, all at the Presidente Vargas stadium, in the capital of Ceará. The first duel took place on December 19, 1948 and ended with a 5-0 defeat by Fluminense. In 1959 and 1966, the teams drew goalless. And in 1968, Fortaleza made it 1 to 0 and won the duel for the first time.

2 of 5 Fortaleza won Fluminense at Maracanã in 2006 — Photo: Reproduction / O Globo Fortaleza won Fluminense at Maracanã in 2006 — Photo: Reproduction / O Globo

The first official game between them took place in the 1973 Brazilian Championship, when Fortaleza won 1-0 at Presidente Vargas, for the 17th round. And Leão repeated the score in a new meeting two years later, this time at Castelão, in a 9th round match. The first confrontation with Fluminense on the field was in the 1976 Brasileirão, with a 3-1 victory in Rio de Janeiro in a duel for Group G in the second phase of the competition.

After that, the two only met again after seven years, when they faced each other twice in Group D of the first phase of the 1983 Brasileirão: 0-0 at Castelão and 5-1 against Fluminense at Maracanã. These were the last clashes in the 20th century.

3 of 5 Fortaleza won the last match at Maracanã: 2-0 in 2021 — Photo: Andre Durão / ge Fortaleza won the last match at Maracanã: 2-0 in 2021 — Photo: Andre Durão / ge

The 13 subsequent clashes have all been in the “Era” of the Brasileirão’s straight points. In 2003, Fortaleza did better in the duels, drew 1 to 1 in Rio and won at home 3 to 1. In 2004 there was no duel because Ceará were in Série B. In 2005 and 2006, each won one: Fluminense 2-0 to Raulino de Oliveira and 5-2 to Castelão; and Leão 5-1 at Castelão and 3-1 at Maracanã.

After that, Fortaleza was relegated again, and the confrontation with Fluminense was only resumed in 2019, after returning to Série A. 0-0 at Maracana. In 2020, the Cariocas won both: 1-0 in the capital of Ceará and 2-0 in Rio de Janeiro. But Leão got the change in 2021: he made it 2-0 away and drew 1-1 at home. The last duel was two months ago and Flu triumphed: 1-0 at Castelão.

5 of 5 Luiz Henrique scored the only goal in the last Fortaleza x Fluminense in 2022 — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Luiz Henrique scored the only goal in the last Fortaleza x Fluminense in 2022 — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC