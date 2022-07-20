Corinthians receives Coritiba for the Brazilian on a likely debut night and returns; know everything

This Wednesday, Corinthians has another important commitment in the fight for leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The opponent of the time is Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, for the 18th round of the national competition. The ball rolls at 21:30.

Corinthians can get even closer to the championship leadership if the team from Paraná wins this Wednesday. In case of an alvinegro triumph, Vítor Pereira’s team is just one point behind the general leader Palmeiras. The arch-rival of Corinthians enters the field only on Thursday, against América-MG, away from home.

This Saturday’s game could also mark a debut and some reunions for Fiel. Striker Yuri Alberto, recently arrived from Zenit, midfielders Mateus Vital and Ramiro and striker Léo Natel were registered at CBF and can enter the field if chosen by the coaching staff. The club did not release the related list.

Find out all about Wednesday’s match in compiled below!

Escalation

Vítor Pereira gained new options in relation to the last match, against Ceará. In addition to Yuri Alberto, and the returns of those on loan, Timão can win Willian, Fagner and Maycon back after a period in the medical department.

Given this scenario, a possible Corinthians has Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz; Róger Guedes (Adson), Willian and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Arbitration

This Wednesday’s match is led by Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães. He has the help of Luiz Cláudio Regazone and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha. Video arbitration is under the command of Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda.

Streaming

For the meeting between Timão and Coritiba, Fiel has two transmission options. On open TV, Rede Globo shows the match exclusively, while on closed channels, the exhibition is with the Premierethrough the system of pay per view.

There is also the possibility of the Corinthians fan following the match right here, in the My Helm. Real-time narration starts an hour before the ball rolls and still offers the possibility of interacting with other users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 July,

Wed, 21:30 Atlético-GO x Corinthians Brazil’s Cup 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO Brazil’s Cup 20 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

