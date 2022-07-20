Corinthians vs Coritiba: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the game for the Brasileirão

For the eighteenth round of the Brazilian, Corinthians and Coritiba will face each other on Wednesday (20), at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in the Itaquera neighborhood.

+ GALLERY – Balbuena is back! Remember all the goals of the defender for Corinthians

Timão occupies the 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship, with 29 points in 17 games played. In the last round, the alvinegro club lost 3-1 to Ceará, at Arena Castelão.

Against the team from Paraná, Vítor Pereira will serve the second game of suspension and will not be on the edge of the lawn. On the other hand, Corinthians should have the returns of Fagner, Maycon and Willian among the related after the trio recover from their respective injuries.

The biggest expectation is for the possible debut of Yuri Alberto. The striker, as well as Mateus Vital and Ramiro, had his name published in the BID and is regularized to play.

Coxa is the first team outside the relegation zone, with 19 points. Gustavo Morínigo’s team is coming off a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo in the last round of the Brasileirão.

The main novelty is the return of defender Henrique. Suspended against Flamengo, the player returns to the center of defense against the former team. On the other hand, Matheus Alexandre received the third yellow card and will not face Corinthians.

+ TABLE – Simulate the games of Coritiba and Corinthians in the Brasileirão



CORINTHIANS X CORITIBA

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 18TH ROUND

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: July 20, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes (FIFA) [RJ]Assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

Video referee: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Where to watch: Globo, Premiere and in real time from L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Bruno Méndez (Raul Gustavo), Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni) and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva (Adson), Yuri Alberto and Willian (Róger Guedes). Technician: Filipe Almeida (interim)

DEFAULTS: Vítor Pereira (suspended); Balbuena (unregistered); Paulinho (Rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee); Renato Augusto (calf discomfort) and Júnior Moraes (left ankle sprain)

HANGED: Luis Miguel (assistant coach), Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz and Giovane

CORITIBA

Alex Wall; Nathanael, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Val and Matías Galarza; Alef Manga (Adrian Martinez), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

DEFAULTS: Matheus Alexandre (suspended) and Warley (injured)

HANGED: Galarza, Willian Farias, Guillermo de Los Santos and Alef Manga