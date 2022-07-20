Covid: what is known about the BA.2.75 variant, which may be more transmissible than Ômicron – News

A new variant begins to worry the world and the WHO (World Health Organization). Nicknamed “Centaur”, BA.2.75 is classified as a “second generation” variant, as it developed from subvariant BA.2 of Ômicron.

Despite the recent appearance, experts are on alert and are tracking the substrain, which has already been genetically sequenced in 11 countries: India, Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States, Germany, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia and the United Kingdom.



Where was BA.2.75 first detected?

The new strain was identified for the first time in India, in May, and was blamed for the growth in cases of Covid-19 in the country.

BA.2.75 is overtaking the BA.5 variant, which accounted for the majority of cases in Indian territory. In an interview with New Zealand’s Stuff news portal, virologist Jemma Geoghegan, a professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said that the composition of the subline suggests that it evolved from a persistent human infection.

Therefore, people, probably immunocompromised, did not eliminate the virus in the normal period of up to two weeks, which allowed it to continue its evolution.







What is the transmissibility?

According to experts, the variant has eight additional mutations in the Spike protein – a Sars-CoV-2 particle that helps the virus enter human cells – in addition to its original strain, BA.2.

Virologist Tom Peacock, from the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, tweeted that “none of these mutations individually are flagged as worrisome, but the appearance of them all together at once is another matter.”

The presence of the various mutations can contribute to the escape of the new strain from existing vaccines and increases the transmission rate of Covid.



What worries scientists?

One of the researchers’ biggest concerns is the location of the mutations, which may demonstrate a possibility for Centauro to reinfect patients who have already tested positive for the former dominant strain, BA.2. This means that an individual who has already been infected by the Omicron subvariant (BA.2) can catch Covid-19 again if they come into contact with BA.2.75.

The Netherlands Institute of Public Health (RIVM) noted that the second-generation variant “appears” to be able to more easily escape the accumulated protection against the coronavirus than others due to small, specific mutations.

Professor Jemma Geoghegan told Stuff that two mutations are “particularly concerning”. One is related to the potential to “completely” escape antibodies, avoiding immune protection.

The other appears to increase the ability of the virus to attach to human cells – increasing the efficiency with which it infects cells.





Shay Fleishon, a researcher at the Central Laboratory of Virology at Sheba Medical Center, Israel, explained via Twitter that it is an alarming situation even if BA.2.75 does not continue to progress.

“The fact that such a divergent second-generation variant succeeds between hosts [pessoas infectadas por mais de duas semanas] it’s alarming. This means that if BA.2.75 doesn’t succeed, and even if it does, second-generation ones might grow better over time.”



Can BA.2.75 reach Brazil?

Specialists suggest that the variant will reach Brazil, if it is not already circulating among the population.

“Everything points to yes. They [variantes] they are replacing each other, it was BA.1, it was BA.2, BA.4, BA.5. It was Gama, now comes this new one. I have no doubt, there will always be a substitution of variants”, claims infectious disease specialist and director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) Renato Kfouri.

Furthermore, the professor of the Department of Microbiology at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) Jordana Coelho dos Reis explains that when a health agency identifies a variant, it does not mean that it arose in that place or is limited to it.

“There are already studies stating that the average between the emergence and detection of a variant can vary from one to three months, so sometimes the virus circulates, circulates, circulates and it is only three months later that you will detect that it is a new variant. In fact, when we discover a variant, it probably has spread to several other countries”, explains Jordana.

He adds: “When Ômicron was detected, they closed all air traffic, for example, with Africa, and then started to detect it in other regions of the world without even having time for that new variant to spread, which suggests that she was in other parts of the globe”.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Carla Canteras



