Cruella 2 gets great news

In an interview with Forbes, actor Paul Walter Hauser revealed some good news about Disney’s Cruella sequel.
He confirmed that the script is already in development and that shooting should start in 2023. The release, therefore, should be for 2024.
“I was told that we will start next year. I don’t know exactly when, but I do know that Tony McNamara is writing the script at the moment.”
“I’ll be there as soon as they want it,” added the actor, who is excited to be in the Cruella sequel.
Continuation under development
Cruella 2 will feature the return of Emma Stone as the protagonist. The actress received praise for her work on the first feature film.
Cruella was divided among critics, but had considerable success with the public. For a Disney live-action adaptation, it was a great reception.
Cruella is now available on Disney+.
About the author
Victor Carvalho
A member of the Cinema Observatory since 2018, I enjoy writing about the things I watch as much as watching them. In my spare time, I also find time to read DC and Marvel, to be terrible at games and to suffer while rooting for Botafogo.