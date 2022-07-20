Cruella 2 gets great news

In an interview with Forbes, actor Paul Walter Hauser revealed some good news about Disney’s Cruella sequel.

He confirmed that the script is already in development and that shooting should start in 2023. The release, therefore, should be for 2024.

“I was told that we will start next year. I don’t know exactly when, but I do know that Tony McNamara is writing the script at the moment.”

“I’ll be there as soon as they want it,” added the actor, who is excited to be in the Cruella sequel.

Continuation under development

Cruella 2 will feature the return of Emma Stone as the protagonist. The actress received praise for her work on the first feature film.

Cruella was divided among critics, but had considerable success with the public. For a Disney live-action adaptation, it was a great reception.

Cruella is now available on Disney+.