Cruella 2 will hit theaters in 2024

During an interview with Forbes magazine, actor Paul Walter Hauser, who gives life to the character Horace, made all Cruella fans very excited. According to Paul, the recording of the second part of the successful Disney live-action has already got a date to start, and it’s closer than we could imagine. The actor reported that the team will return to work next year, 2023. But this was not the only information released by Hauser, as the actor also said that the script for the film is already being developed.

“I was told filming will be next year. I don’t know when, but Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He’s probably messing with it. We have to work around Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone’s always busy schedule, who are worth the wait. So whenever they want, I’ll be there.”said Paul Hauser about the details he knows so far.

For now, all the information made available to the media is that only the protagonist Emma Stone has been confirmed to appear again in the story that tells the past of Cruella De Vil. Meanwhile, the return of director Gillespie (I, Tonya) and screenwriter Tony McNamara (The Favourite) is taken for granted.

The film takes place in 1970s London, showing the first steps taken by up-and-coming fashion designer Estella Miller, before our beloved villain enters a dangerous and criminal life. The film also stars Emma Thompson in the role of Baroness Von Hellman, a selfish couture designer who is also Cruella’s nemesis. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film reached theaters and Disney+ simultaneously, which normally undermines the box office of works. Despite this, the film made more than double its cost, taking in $233 million, while it was produced for $100 million. Cruella was also a huge hit with both critics and fans.

