Cruzeiro tries to hire Gabriel Boschilia from Internacional | football

After seeing negotiations with Ricardo Goulart stall, Cruzeiro now has a new target. It is midfielder Gabriel Boschilia, 26 years old, who is close to ending his contract with Internacional at the end of the year. The club from Minas started talks for hiring and tries to make it viable, thinking about the formation of a long-term team.

Cruzeiro seeks to effect the negotiation definitively, counting on an early release from Internacional. You also need to get right with the athlete.

The name was suggested to Cruzeiro, which is well evaluated by Paulo Pezzolano’s coaching staff. There is the thought of, if there is an agreement, form a contract, at least, until the end of 2023.

Boschilia has 12 appearances in the season for Inter. He was used, last week, in the match against América-MG, by Brasileiro.Boschilia has 61 games for Internacional, with five goals scored. The information of interest was initially disclosed by the journalist Samuel Venâncio and confirmed by ge.

Gabriel Boschilia arrived at Internacional in 2020 surrounded by expectations after a spell at Monaco, from France. Under the command of Eduardo Coudet, he lived his best moment. He scored five goals and provided two assists. In October of that year, after football was stopped due to the pandemic, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The return to the pitch took place in June 2021. With Diego Aguirre, he received some chances, but he was unable to establish himself in the team. In addition, he had his name at the center of the controversy over the leaked audio of the then physical preparation coordinator, Paulo Paixão, who left the club after the episode.

Boschilia started this season as a starter. However, he had two muscle problems, which took him out of the sequence at Inter. He underwent muscle rebalancing work, but in May he had to undergo a procedure on his right knee.