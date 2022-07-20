CSA x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano confirms debut and other surprises in squad

Pezzolano promoted change
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Pezzolano promoted changes in Cruzeiro’s lineup for game with CSA

For the game against CSA, Cruzeiro will have five news in relation to the team that beat Novorizontino 2-1, last Sunday (17), in Mineiro. Paulo Pezzolano decided to promote the debut of defender Lus Felipe and give rest to Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Leo Pais and Edu.

In the game scheduled for 19:00, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, for the last round of the Serie B shift, Cruzeiro will have Rafael Cabral; Rmulo, Lus Felipe, Wagner and Matheus Bidu; Filipe Machado, Adriano and Neto Moura; Daniel Jr, Luvannor and Breno.

It is worth remembering that Pezzolano does not have defender Z Ivaldo and right-back Geovane. The duo received the third yellow card in the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, last Sunday (17), and will miss the celestial team this Wednesday.

Midfielder Willian Oliveira, midfielder Joo Paulo and forward Jaj also miss the team due to medical problems. Another casualty, this last-minute one, was striker Stnio, who returned to Cruzeiro after a loan to Torino, from Italy.

Stnio was even listed for the match, but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informed Cruzeiro of the need for the 19-year-old to be suspended for “the accumulation of yellow cards applied in youth competitions in Italy”.

Left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles and striker Bruno Rodrigues still do not have legal playing conditions. The last one, however, should be available for the game on Saturday (23), at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

Serie B leader, Cruzeiro will be able to increase even more the advantage over the opponents in the last match of the first round of the competition. Raposa has 41 points – six more than vice-leader Vasco and 13 more than Tombense, 5th place.

*Report updated at 18:47: Cruzeiro reported a change in the lineup: Rafa Silva will give way to Breno in attack.

