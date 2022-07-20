CSA x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

CSA and Cruzeiro attended different spaces of Série B in the first round. In this 19th round, the Alagoas try to get out of the relegation zone, and the miners only think about increasing the distance to the second place. The game is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió.

CSA is in 17th place in the standings, with 19 points, and needs to show service against the leader to confirm the reaction started last Friday. In Goiânia, the team beat Vila Nova by 2 to 1 and gained two positions in Serie B. Try to beat the leader to win at home to leave the Z-4 ​​before the opening of the return.

See Serie B standings

1 of 4 CSA x Cruzeiro — Photo: GE CSA x Cruzeiro — Photo: GE

After two setbacks in a row, Cruzeiro won again in Serie B, beating Novorizontino, at Mineirão, on Sunday. With the symbolic title of the first round guaranteed, the team seeks triumph in Maceió to open even more advantage for the 5th place in the table and also match the record for points in a turn in the competition. The Fox enters the field with 42 points.

Streaming: Premierewith narration by Rogério Correa, comments by Cabral Neto, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Arcanjo, and reporting by Andréa Resende and Rodrigo Franco.

CSA – Coach: Alberto Valentim

Valentim didn’t lose any holder for the game against Cruzeiro and should keep the formation that won Vila Nova. An important change in the last round was the lineup of side Diego Renan on the right, making room for young Edson, 21, on the left.

CSA signed six players in the July window. Of these, five athletes are regularized and can debut this Wednesday: goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo (ex-Paysandu), midfielder Lucas Lourenço (ex-Santos) and midfielder Ferreira (ex-XV de Piracicaba), in addition to forwards John Mercado (ex- -Athletico) and Rogério (ex-Pumas/MEX). They must, however, stay on the bench against Cruzeiro.

Who is out: Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), Ernandes (knee), Werley (suspected labyrinthitis) and Gabriel Tonini (pubalgia)

hanging: Diego Renan, Geovane, Igor, Marco Túlio and Giva.

2 of 4 Probable lineup of CSA against Cruzeiro — Photo: GE Probable lineup of CSA against Cruzeiro — Photo: GE

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The coach has problems defining the defensive sector. Zé Ivaldo, holder on the right side of the defense, and Geovane Jesus, his immediate replacement, are suspended for the third yellow card. For that reason, Luís Felipe, registered with the IDB this Tuesday, traveled with the delegation and is a candidate for the title. The other option is Wagner. In this case, Lucas Oliveira would have to be moved to the right of the defense, and Wagner would be the “man of the surplus”.

The rest of the team should be the same that started the game against Novorizontino, although there is a possibility that Rafa Silva will take on one of the two offensives due to the sequence of performances by Luvannor and Edu.

Who is out: Zé Ivaldo and Geovane Jesus (suspended); Jajá, João Paulo, Willian Oliveira and Gabriel Brazão (medical department)

hanging: Lucas Oliveira, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Santos and Willian Oliveira

3 of 4 Probable Cruzeiro team against CSA — Photo: ge Probable Cruzeiro team against CSA — Photo: ge

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP) Assistant 1: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP)

Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) Assistant 2: Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP) VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP) AVAR: Alberto Poletto Masseira (SP)