Cuiabá vs Atlético-MG: where to watch, probable teams and embezzlement

This Thursday, July 21st, Atlético-MG visits Cuiabá, for the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. The game will be played at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal, capital of Mato Grosso.

For the match, Turkish coach Mohamed will not be able to count on his main player. Striker Hulk will need to undergo a physical rebalancing and, therefore, stays in Belo Horizonte. Eduardo Sasha, with tendinitis in the right thigh is also absent.

On the other hand, as expected, Galo will be able to count on forwards Alan Kardec and Pavón, in addition to midfielder Pedrinho, signed in this transfer window. Defender Jemerson, who also joined the team recently, was not listed.

In the home team, Portuguese coach António Oliveira can count on the reinforcement of Gabriel Pirani, hired in the middle of the year. Dourado wants to recover, after defeat, by the score of 1 to 0, against the team of Palmeiras, last Monday.

In the league table, Atlético-MG dreams of leadership, and, for that, it needs to win and count on a victories of the arch-rival América-MG, against Palmeiras. Cuiabá, in the event of a setback, can end the round in the sticking zone.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

CUIABA X ATLÉTICO-MG

Date: July 21, 2022

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Leirson Peng Martins (both from RS)

Video referee – VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

Where to follow: Real time LANCE!, Radio Itatiaia, Radio Super FM

CUIABÁ (Coach: António Oliveira)

Walter; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Rafael Gava, Kelvin (Gabriel Pirani) and Igor Cariús (Uendel); Alesson, Rodriguinho and Valdivia.

Embezzlement: no embezzlement

ATLETICO-MG (Coach: Turco Mohamed)

Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho Fernández and Zaracho; Keno and Alan Kardec

Embezzlement: Hulk (physical recovery), Eduardo Sasha (injured), Jemerson and Dodô (unrelated)