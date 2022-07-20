Dial-up Internet: what was it and how did it work?

Dial-up internet was a way of connecting to the internet in the 1990s that consisted of data traffic over a phone line. Therefore, it was necessary to have a landline phone at home and hire the services of a provider that could be paid or free of charge.

In this article we will remember how this type of connection worked, what were its characteristics and if it is still found in Brazil today. Check out.

If you were already using the internet in the 2000s or earlier, you have certainly had experience using dial-up internet. It was marked by that characteristic connection noise that was the terror of young people who tried to access the net at home during the night without waking their parents.

As it was part of the beginnings of the internet, it was something much more limited and primitive when compared to the connections available today. To begin with, the speed was very low at just 56.6 kbps. She could even handle the messengers of the time, but downloading a song took a long time. A video then… you could go out, take a walk, eat something, come back and still wait a while. Many people left a movie downloading overnight to watch the next day.

At that time, of course, there was no streaming service yet, and even if there were, they couldn’t be used with such a slow connection. Still, she was part of evolution, and of the lives of many people.

How did dial-up internet work?

Dial-up internet appeared here in the 90s, from the middle to the end of that decade. It was the only option to have access to the internet, and this was done through the phone line. As cell phones were not yet so advanced and used by many people at that time, landlines were still the majority in Brazilian homes.

So the dial-up internet worked precisely through these cables. For that, it was necessary to connect it to the computer through a modem. It was also necessary to hire a server that would make the connection, with free and paid options. After hiring this service, it was only necessary to register the email with a password to be able to connect.

The connection was made through a dialer in the computer system itself, and it was at that moment that that characteristic noise came. The process could take a few minutes and it was not always possible to connect on the first attempt.

This little robotic connection sound was the signal that the data was traveling through the telephone line, so the first noises were a kind of simulation of a telephone call, but made by the computer modem and not by the telephone.

In fact, each noise had a meaning, and some of them even revealed how fast the modem was communicating with the network, as well as various other aspects of the connection itself.

Since the internet worked over the phone line, it was like making a call. Therefore, while the computer was connected to it, the line was busy, so it was not possible to receive or make calls on the landline. This was a point that also caused more instability and she could fall at any moment.

Some days it got cheaper

Dial-up internet was charged by the pulse, costing the same amount as a phone call. On weekdays between 6 am and midnight, and on Saturdays from 6 am to 2 pm, every 3 minutes connected, a pulse was charged.

So many people ended up connecting to the internet at the cheapest times. On weekdays this time was between midnight and 6 am and on weekends it was on Saturday from 2 pm and Sunday all day. At these times, only one pulse per connection was charged, regardless of the weather. If she fell, however, another pulse was charged to reconnect.

Nowadays, charging is done differently, with a fixed amount depending on the speed when it is fixed internet or data allowance in the case of cell phones.

Does the dial-up connection still exist today?

Yes, although it is an older technique and much more limited than more modern connections, dial-up internet still exists. It remains the only option in places that are more isolated, such as rural areas far from large centers where there is still no access to mobile or fixed broadband.

But it is very little, very scarce, and with time it will end up disappearing altogether. A survey carried out by the IBGE in 2018 revealed that only 0.2% of households here in Brazil still had dial-up internet. Today that number may be even lower.

Vivo was one of the companies that still offered this type of service, but it stopped offering it to focus on 3G and 4G mobile network plans.

Dial-up x broadband internet

Currently it is possible to find several options for internet access, such as fixed broadband through optical fiber or even wireless signal transmission by radio or satellite.

Broadband is the most popular, and has several advantages over the old dial-up internet. The first is that dial-up internet needed to use a telephone line, and nowadays few people still have a landline telephone at home. This also had some disadvantages such as the line being busy, the connection being slow and unstable.

The broadband connection does not require the user to have a telephone line. It can transmit data over radio waves, satellite or cable. They also allow more space for this transmission, that is, much higher speeds.