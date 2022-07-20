Did it go bad, John Textor? Player denies agreement with Botafogo

BALL MARKET

Lucas Silva denied agreement with Botafogo, from John Textor
Botafogo returns to the field this Wednesday, 20th, to face Santos, away from home, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is important for coach Luís Castro’s team to recover in the table. Glorioso is currently in 11th place, with 21 points.

Off the field, the Botafogo board works to hire reinforcements. The club’s Medical Department is full and the Portuguese coach finds it difficult to follow the same team.

A name taken for granted in General Severiano is Lucas Silva, from Grêmio. The midfielder would arrive on loan at Botafogo, thus reducing the Grêmio salary sheet, which is in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. However, in a statement sent by the press office, Lucas Silva denied the deal with Botafogo.

“I don’t have any conversations with another club. I have a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2023, a bond I respect as I always did wherever I went. Total respect and admiration for the greatness of Botafogo FR, but my representatives never talked to anyone there” , informed the steering wheel’s advice.

Lucas Silva season

One of the remnants of the fall to the Second Division, Lucas Silva is one of the players who most often entered the field with the tricolor shirt. In 2022 there were 25 games played and one goal scored.

