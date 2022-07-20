Discord is coming to Xbox

THAT’S WHAT YOU READ!

After a long wait, Xbox confirmed that the “gamer messenger” is released discord on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

According to Xbox, Discord on consoles will be restricted to users only insiders from the platform, and will serve to find possible bugs and integration problems. To be able to use Discord on Xbox, you must go to the groups and chats session and click on the option to link your account on the console. When you click on the option, you will see a QR code that must be scanned to complete the linking.

After doing this, your entire Discord account will be linked in the console, and should show your groups and contacts. It is worth remembering that the update is only available to Xbox Insider members and will be rolled out to everyone soon. So, were you waiting for this news? Tell us!

