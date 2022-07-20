Discover the biggest news involving 5G technology

Broadband and fiber optics are the networks most used by Brazilians, due to their accessibility. In general, the service is linked to subscription channel packages, including cable TV. Approaching the international scene, Brazil decided to update the signal, positively impacting the variety of internet options in several municipalities.

While 4G processes 100 Mbps, 5G has a capacity of 10 Gps with 400 times the speed. From home office to routine digital activities, many stand to gain from this technology. The regulation promoted by Anatel recently was received with great enthusiasm by companies and those interested in the digital revolution.

After all, who can benefit from the arrival of 5G technology in Brazil?

Home use via modem is still advantageous for those who only perform simple tasks online. However, industry and homes that use smart objects can reap the benefits by leveraging real-time data updates. Those who work with games and live calls can enjoy excellent stability.

In remote locations, the big difference is that 5G does not require much installation time, as it works ”wireless”. Several brands have already made mobile devices from R$ 2,000 available on the market, with 5th generation wireless internet compatibility, which promises to revolutionize the technological and economic scenario of all countries prepared for the future.