Do this before the metaverse arrives – 7/20/2022

The metaverse is here: an immersive internet experience that can radically change the way your business operates. Drones are also coming, and with them new ways of transporting things expressly. The internet of things will connect everything and everyone, enabling unprecedented automation. Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are also expected to “arrive”. Wow, how much will change in the next few years.

Imagining that very soon planes will be able to operate without pilots, beauty salons will be able to operate without hairdressers and that maybe we will “print” our own food at home is both terrifying and inspiring. A scenario so mind-blowing that it makes some people get lost in time – literally. What I mean is that I see people so attracted to the future that they start to forget about the present.

All these innovations will come. One day. But while that doesn’t even come close to your market, what to do? There are people getting extremely worried, losing nights of sleep. There are also those who are spending mountains on consultancy and advice. And there are still those who are not doing anything.

Learning about how the game is changing is critical. But if you don’t know where to start building your future, can I leave a tip? Serve your customer better. There is a “transformation” that can also bring excellent results.

No advertising campaign can build a brand like excellent customer service can. Having a large group of loyal customers who are “passionate” about what you offer is the most valuable asset you can have.

Those who have a good service can make it even better in the future, leveraging the many possibilities that will arise. But technology isn’t the solution for those who don’t have a good customer service – it will likely just turn bad service into bad digital service.

Think of a store where you always get very poor service. Will it become your store of choice if you launch an in-app loyalty program? Be careful not to think that a new magic system will make a complete transformation of your business. Technology is a way to make something good get even better.

How to satisfy your customers in a more complete way than any other option on the market? How to bring better solutions? Those who are already obsessed with these questions today are precisely those who will take better advantage of technological innovations in the future.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t prepare for the changes to come. But regardless of your plans, the best way to ensure your company’s future is to have a strong brand and a very positive relationship with consumers. Today and tomorrow.