Drew Barrymore: Fans Praise Actress For “Healing Your Inner Child” In Cheerful Video In The Rain

Drew Barrymore fans are “amazed” after seeing her dance happily in the rain.

In a new Instagram video, the 47-year-old actress happily enjoys a downpour, laughing and screaming, “As long as you can get out in the rain, don’t miss it.”

So far, Barrymore’s post has garnered nearly 500K he likes on Instagram and over 2 million on TikTok.

“I love it,” wrote English author Jay Shetty.

Content creator Michael Brown also shared the clip of Barrymore on Twitter, writing, “I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection”.

Author Ashley C Ford added, “No one is healing your inner child more intensely than Drew Barrymore.”

One fan wrote: “Never change Drew. I hope one day I can meet him and we can play together in the rain!”

Writer Blair Erskine wrote, “I’m going to send the video of Drew Barrymore in the rain to my therapist and say ‘this is what I want’.”

Many other people also praised Barrymore for “appreciating the little things in life”.

The star’s new video Mixed comes a few days after he shared his reaction to discovering a hidden window in his apartment.

In a recent video posted to his TikTok, Barrymore opened up about how he’s been renovating his new home in New York. The recording began with Barrymore looking out the window, surprised to have discovered her in his house.

“It’s so hopeful,” she said, her voice starting to crack. “It’s like something could be so covered and dark that you could open it up and create light.”

She then explained how “shortly before that” the window had been covered “with drywall” before she moved into the apartment. However, before he found it, he said he had a feeling the window was there.

“The people who owned this apartment before me covered a window with drywall. I don’t know why,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘I know there’s a window, I know there’s a window.’ And guess what? There is a window and we are about to reveal it.”