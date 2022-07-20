Enjoy 5% off with Adrena coupon and save on KaBum’s BEST PROMOS!

100 coupons available for keyboards, mice, monitors, notebooks and other products, valid until 07/31

KaBuM has great hardware deals for those looking to upgrade their PC Gamer. If you’re always on the lookout for an extra discount before closing the purchase, take advantage of the coupon ADRENA5 and accumulate another 5% discount. Don’t waste time, they are available only 100 discount coupons, valid until 07/31.

Enjoy the best KaBuM promotions! and save with the ADRENA5 coupon

Coupons can be used on keyboards, mice, cases, notebooks, headsets, monitors, webcams, speakers, headphones and apparel. The discount is CUMULATIVE, so it can be applied to products already on sale. The use of ADRENA5 coupons is limited to 1 per CPF and to help, we’ve separated some options for you to accumulate another 5% discount before finalizing the purchase.

Key Light Elgato

For those looking to improve the lighting of lives, Elgato’s Key Light is a great option for streamers. Per BRL 829.90 (65% discount) Key Light connects to PC wirelessly, features adjustable brightness of 2500lm (lumens) and color gamut from 2900K to 7000K. Device can be controlled via app and features support for Stream Deck.

Specifications Key Light Elgato for R$ 829.90 – Purchase link

Brightness: 2500 lumens;

Color Range: 2900 to 7000K;

Dimensions: 30mm x 350mm x 250mm;

Adjustable temple: 55 cm to 125 cm;

Lateral tilt;

Power consumption: 45W

Husky Gaming Storm Rainbow gaming speaker

For those looking for a cost-effective gaming speaker, Husky Gaming Storm is a good opportunity to buy a cheap speaker that offers quality sound. Per BRL 63.90 (57% discount) Husky Storm brings Rainbow LED lighting with on/off touch, 1.2 meter cable, USB connection and 6W RMS power and two 2.5” drivers.

Husky Gaming Storm Specifications for R$ 63.90: – Purchase link

RMS Power: 6W – 3W x 2 speakers

Driver: 2.5″ x2

Frequency: 150Hz-20KHz

Input sensitivity: 650mv ± 50mv

Power input: 5V

1.2 meter cable

Dimensions 88x102x180mm

rainbow lighting

USB and P2 (audio) connection

Redragon keyboard and mouse kit

Looking for a new keyboard and mouse to play with? O Redragon S118 kit with Kumara Keyboard with RGB and Cobra Mouse with RGB is for BRL 309.90 (38% discount). The combination of the Cobra mouse with Pixart 3325 sensor and the Kumara keyboard with Outemu: blue switch offers a tactile and ergonomic experience for the gamer looking for performance, in addition to total control over the lighting of their peripherals.

Specifications Kurama Keyboard and Cobra Mouse Kit for R$ 309.90 – Purchase link

Lighting with RGB LEDs

19 RGB Lighting Modes including individual key customization mode

12 keys for multimedia control

N*Key Rollover System for 100% Key Anti-Ghosting

Keyboard with Outemu Blue: Tactile Feedback, Medium Resistance, with Audible Click and Removable Switch

Keyboard Dimension: 35 x 12.4 x 3.8 cm

Mouse with PIXART PMW3325 Sensor for High Performance (10000 DPI/20G/100ips) (optical)

7 programmable buttons

2 side buttons

Braided fiber cable, length 1.8 meters.

5 configuration profiles for game switching.

HyperX Headset and Solocast Condenser Microphone

HyperX offers a streamer kit for beginners looking to take their first steps in creating online content for platforms like Twitch. The KaBuM! is at a great discount on the kit that includes a HyperX Headset and Solocast Condenser Microphone for R$ 599.90 (41% discount). The microphone features a tap-to-mute sensor and swivel mount for a variety of settings, while the headset features a 53mm dynamic driver and a synthetic leather and memory foam coating for comfort.

HyperX Headset Specifications and Solocast Condenser Microphone for R$ 599.90 – Purchase link

Headset: 53 mm dynamic driver with neodymium magnets;

headset frequency: 15 Hz to 25 kHz

Impedance: 60 ?

Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

Cushion lining: memory foam and synthetic leather

Microphone: Unidirectional noise-canceling pattern;

microphone frequency: 100 Hz to 12 kHz;

Sensitivity: -42 dBV;

Cable: 2 meters.

JBL Wave 100TWS

The discount coupon will also be valid for headphones, so if you have your eye on a promotion and want to save another 5% this is a good opportunity. The JBL Wave 100TWS is at a great price, going for BRL 239.00 (36% discount). With Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz frequency, voice assistant, the JBL Wireless headset is a versatile device.

JBL 100TWS Headphone Specifications R$ 239.00 – Purchase Link

Bluetooth Version: 5.0 – A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6, HFP 1.7

8mm driver, 1 per headphone

Dynamic Frequency 20Hz – 20kHz

Bluetooth Frequency: 2.4GHz – 2.4835GHz

Emission: 0 – 10dbm

Impedance: 16ohms

Voice assistant, built-in microphone, hands-free calling

Wireless

Charging case + USB-C charging cable

ASUS MD15 Notebook with AMD Ryzen 5-3500U

The ASUS MD15 is a 15” notebook with an AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor and an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU, with a 256GB SSD and two extra slots to expand storage. The notebook is by BRL 2,998.90 (28% discount). We emphasize that the notebook in question is not an interesting option for those looking for a gaming notebook.

Specifications Notebook ASUS MD15 AMD Ryzen 5 -3500U for R$ 2,998.90 – Purchase Link

OS: Windows 11

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor – 2.1Ghz (4M cache – up to 3.7GHz)

SSD 256GB NVMe 3.0 plus two M.2 slots

Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

15.6” screen

16:9 resolution

Connections: 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and 2 USB 2.0 Type-A

45W battery, fast charging (60% in 49min)

Asus 24.5′ FullHD Gamer Monitor

For those looking for a new screen, the Asus 24.5-inch FullHD Gamer Monitor with 165Hz refresh rate is on the way. R$ 1599.90 (45% discount). The VG258QR series monitor features FreeSync and G-Sync technologies to adapt to AMD and Nvidia cards, providing the user with a smooth and efficient gaming experience. In addition, the display has the Asus Extreme Motion Blur feature, to improve focus during movement.

Specifications Asus 24.5 inch FullHD LED Gamer Monitor for R$ 1,599.90 – Purchase Link

Display Size: 24.5 inches

Ratio: 16: 9

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 1920×1080

Brightness: 400cd / ? and Contrast 1000:1

Display colors: 16.7M

Refresh rate: 165Hz

AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology

Extreme Low Motion Blur Technology

Low Blue Light

Power consumption: +- 40W

Doubt on how to apply the ADRENA5 Coupon?

It’s simple. Just access the KaBuM website or browse the store app and search for products as usual. When choosing an item and adding it to the cart, before completing the purchase, fill in the ADRENA 5 coupon in the corresponding field – the discount must appear before the purchase is completed.

We emphasize that the Coupon can only be applied to valid product types: keyboards, mice, cases, notebooks, monitors, webcam, speakers, headphones and clothing. So if some other item caught your eye, chances are you won’t be able to take advantage of the 5% off.

