Erdogan Regrets That Scandinavian Countries Have Become “Terrorist Reproduction Centers” | Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regretted this Wednesday that the Scandinavian countries have become “nothing less than a center for the reproduction of terrorism” and stressed that Ankara “made its conditions clear” for Finland to and Sweden manage to finalize their membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“We made everything clear,” Erdogan said, before reiterating that Turkish conditions include, above all, that these countries put an end to the activities of terrorist organizations in their respective territories and that they allow the deportation of terrorist suspects to Turkey.

In this regard, he indicated that Ankara “provided the list” of members of organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Popular Protection Units and FETO – the name under which the Turkey refers to the theologian Fethullah Gulen’s Hizmet movement, accused of being behind the 2016 coup d’état attempt. “They have to return them,” Erdogan said.







“They feed these terrorist organizations in such a way that they even take them inside their own parliaments, such as a breeding center. If they do not fulfill their promises, it will not be possible for us to continue to positively address the issue of accession of these countries [Finlândia e Suécia] to NATO.”

“Almost all Scandinavian countries have become centers of reproduction of terrorism,” said the Turkish head of state, something that also happens in Germany, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Italy. “The West currently does not have the right to speak on this matter,” he added.underlining that these countries do not respond to the lists sent by them for the arrest of terrorists in their territories.

During the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June, Erdogan urged Finland and Sweden to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism, and accused them of also harboring terrorists.