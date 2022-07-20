Eric Faria criticizes Flamengo for claiming in a Brazil Cup draw: ‘Tremendo chororô’

Flamengo leaders were furious with CBF this Tuesday due to the draw for the Copa do Brasil. The top hats Rubro-Negros did not like the exchange that made Flamengo face Athletico away from home in the second game of the quarterfinals of the tournament. On social media, Eric Faria criticized Fla’s stance.

– Tremendous chororô from Flamengo with this issue of the field command. In the last phase it was like that. And now, reversed. And the last three times he faced Hurricane in the second game at Maracanã, he was swept twice. The command did not weigh even bringing the advantage of Curitiba. Follow the game – he wrote.

The CBF explained that the reason for the exchange was not to coincide with Fluminense, who also decide to play at home.

