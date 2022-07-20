EU asks countries to reduce gas consumption by 15%

The European Commission asked this Wednesday (20.Jul.2022) that EU countries (European Union) reduce the use of gas by 15% from August 1st of this year to 31st until March 2023. The measure aims to leave the continent prepared for possible reductions and gas supply cuts by Russia.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told reporters. She added that “Europe needs to be ready” to partially or completely cut off the Russian supply.

There is a fear in Europe that Moscow will leave the pipeline Nord Stream 1 not working because of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the invasion of Ukraine, amplifying the effects of the energy crisis on the continent. The gas pipeline is one of the main ones that brings energy to the continent.

Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas company responsible for Nord Stream 1, said not being able to guarantee the supply of the product to Europe by circumstances “extraordinary”.

The EU’s target with the reduction in consumption is to ensure that gas storage facilities are 80% full by 1 November, when temperatures start to drop on the continent. According to von der Leyen, the current level is 64%.

“For the first time, we have to address our energy security at EU level. For that, we need to reduce our gas consumption and store the saved gas. This is a big order for the whole block, but it’s necessary to protect us” said von der Leyen.

The demand for a reduction in consumption is part of a plan on how countries can prepare for the European winter period, when gas use is higher. The document will be discussed by the nations on Friday (July 22) and should be voted on on July 26.

“Right now, the goal is aspirational. In the case of a European alert, the 15% will be mandatory. The faster we act, the more we save, the safer we will be.”, said the President of the European Commission.