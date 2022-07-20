Ex-manager accuses Schumacher’s family of lying about Michael | formula 1

On December 29, 2013, seven-time champion Michael Schumacher suffered a serious accident while skiing in Meribel, in the French Alps. Since then, little is known about the German’s state of health. In an interview, former manager Willy Weber, who accompanied him throughout his successful career, did not spare the ex-pilot’s family about what he called lies and hiding things as they really are.

– They kept me out, telling me it’s too soon, well now it’s too late. Nine years have passed. Maybe they should just say what it’s like. I was able to understand the situation initially, as I always did everything I could to make Michael protect his private life. But since then we’ve only heard lies from them – said the businessman to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

1 of 4 Michael Schumacher next to his manager Willi Weber in the days of Ferrari — Photo: Getty Images Michael Schumacher next to his manager Willi Weber in the days of Ferrari – Photo: Getty Images

In the accident, having hit his head on the rocks, Schumacher fell into a coma and had to undergo several surgeries. The German spent six months in a coma and awoke in June 2013, when he was transferred from Grenoble to a hospital in Vaud, Switzerland. In September of the following year, the family took Schumi home, where he is monitored 24 hours a day. Since then, there has been little official news.

Years after the accident, I told myself to just take care of the family as I couldn’t change things. He was like a son to me. It still hurts to talk about it today

– It was a great pain for me. Tried hundreds of times to get in touch with Corinna (Michael’s wife) and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt (President of the International Automobile Federation) to ask if I should go to the hospital and she told me to wait, it’s too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behavior like that and I’m still angry about it,” Willi added.

2 of 4 Michael Schumacher alongside then-businessman Willi Weber in 1993 — Photo: Getty Images Michael Schumacher with then-businessman Willi Weber in 1993 – Photo: Getty Images

The most recent update on the former pilot’s health came in 2021, when neurologist Erich Riederer spoke in public.

– I think he’s in a vegetative state, which means he’s awake but not responding. He can probably sit up and take small steps with help, but no more. I think it’s the best for him. Is there any chance of seeing him as he was before the accident? I really don’t think so,” Erich said at the time.

seven-time champion career

Michael Schumacher raced in Formula 1 between 1991 and 2006 for Ferrari and, later, between 2010 and 2012, driving for Mercedes. He is one of the biggest names in motorsport history with 91 wins and seven world titles in F1, an all-time record for triumphs until Lewis Hamilton broke his mark in 2020.

3 of 4 Willi Weber, Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna in 2001 — Photo: Getty Images Willi Weber, Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna in 2001 — Photo: Getty Images

Mick, one of Michael’s sons, follows in his father’s footsteps in Formula 1. Driving the Haas car since the 2021 season, the 23-year-old was champion in Formula 2 in 2020. At the 2022 British GP, the youngster driver won his first points by finishing 8th, after starting in 19th position at the Silverstone Circuit. Earlier this year, Mick himself congratulated his father – who turned 53 – and thanked him for being his career inspiration.

