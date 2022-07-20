Fake WhatsApp is being blocked automatically on Android – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Whatsapp improved its security in recent days. The security module Google Play for android will block fake apps that promise to expand the platform’s list of features, but offer more risks than benefits to users. The announcement was made by the head of the service, Will Cathcarton twitter.

WhatsApp takes new measures to prevent fake apps (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The announcement comes from a sequence of tweets made on the executive’s profile on the 11th. In a publication, Cathcart said that the messenger team worked with Google to contain apps that promise to modify the messenger. And part of that solution lies in Google Play Protect, which will automatically block them.

The action aims to contain the risks when using these applications. In the thread, the executive recalls that “downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea”. And the reason is quite simple: “these apps seem harmless, but they can circumvent WhatsApp’s privacy and security guarantees”, explained.

Cathcart points out that his team recently found malware lurking in these apps. This is the case of “Hey WhatsApp”, an app made by a developer identified as “HeyMods”, and which was available outside the Google Play Store. Like the other modified versions, the software promised extra features to the messenger.

“These apps promised new features, but they were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people’s phones,” he said.

But the actions don’t stop there. The executive pointed out that his team is still working to detect and block fake apps. Cathcart also recalled that malware is “a pernicious threat that must be tackled, and the security community continues to develop new ways to stop it from spreading.”

WhatsApp does not allow the use of fake apps (Image: Jeso Carneiro/ Flickr)

WhatsApp suspends accounts that use fake apps

The action obviously draws a lot of attention. After all, it’s not just now that Meta is concerned with these applications. So much so that, when developer Jane Manchun Wong asked if the messenger has plans to stop users using these solutions, Cathcart recalled the measures taken previously in this direction.

“We definitely have and will continue to do that, especially where there are indicators of something malicious going on,” he said. The executive even shared a link to a messenger document that talks about temporarily banned accounts. In it, there is a paragraph about fake apps worth mentioning:

“Unsupported apps (like WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp and other apps that claim to transfer your chats between different devices) are modified versions of WhatsApp. They were developed by a third party and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp is not compatible with these apps because we are unable to validate the security measures implemented by them,” the document reads.

The page also teaches how to switch to the official messenger app. In the case of GB WhatsApp, those responsible for the platform advise to wait for the end of the temporary ban. Then just perform the following steps – at your own risk:

Create a backup of GB WhatsApp conversations; Look for the application folder in the cell phone files; Rename the folder to “WhatsApp”; Download the official WhatsApp application from the Google Play Store; Authenticate in the official app; Restore the backup.

In the case of WhatsApp Plus, just download the messenger app from the Play Store. “If your chat history has been previously saved, it will automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app,” they said.