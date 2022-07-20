Fast and Furious 10 should have even more surprising plots than 9

In the latest film in the franchise Fast and furiousthe characters even traveled through space, it seems that the sequel – the 10th film – promises plot twists even more surprising. Who said that was the actor Ludacris, who has been part of the franchise since the second film.

Read more: Vin Diesel publishes photo with Daniela Melchior in Fast and Furious 10

In an interview with ET, Ludacris stated:

“Every movie that goes on I think… ‘how can we get over this? How can we go beyond space? We will have some twists. Some twists. And we’ll have even more characters introduced in the next one that will blow your mind. There are many memorable things from the next“.

For the tenth film in the franchise, we can count on the debut of Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno to the cast. And back, we have Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Recently, Brie Larson celebrated Vin Diesel’s birthday with behind-the-scenes photos of Fast & Furious 10, but without revealing anything about the plot. In addition, it has not yet been announced who the actress will play. In the caption of the photo, next to the actor, he said the following caption: “A little family for your timeline. Happy birthday”.

Whoever directs Fast & Furious 10 is a veteran of the franchise, Louis Letterrierwho has also participated in the production of The incredible Hulk. Soon, we should have more information about the plot.