Fast & Furious 10 Confirms Helen Mirren’s Return

Unreleased behind-the-scenes photos of Fast & Furious 10, released by Digital Spyconfirm that Helen Mirren (RED: Retired and Dangerous) will return as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw.

The actress appeared recording a scene alongside the protagonist Vin Diesel.

Recently, ludacris assured that the conclusion of the franchise will be surprising.

“In every movie I think… ‘How can we get over this? How can you overcome space?’ Like, come on, man.’ There are some twists. There are more twists. There are even more characters being introduced that will blow your mind… There are many surprising conclusions to the plot.”

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.