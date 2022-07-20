Federal Revenue Auction has Xiaomi and iPhones from R$ 300

Are you looking for opportunities to buy cell phones and other products at affordable prices? One of them is to participate in the auction of the Federal Revenue Service of São Paulo, which has several items from the electronics sector. Among the highlights, there are lots with iPhone and Xiaomi cell phones, for example. Starting prices are around R$300.

The expected date for finalizing bids is July 26 at 6 pm. This can be done online, through the website of the Federal Revenue of SP auction. Winning bids must pick up the product in person, as the institution is not responsible for sending any product.

What is available at the Federal Revenue Service of SP?

There are many electronic products available. One of the lots has 3 Xiaomi Redmi 7th cell phones and has an initial bid of BRL 300. Another option is a package with two Motorola Moto C and a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro for only BRL 600.

For Apple lovers, the recipe auction has the first batch containing iPhone 7 (two units), for R$ 2.5 thousand. In addition, there are MacBooks, other models of iPhone, Apple Watch and various miscellaneous products.

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?

All people who are interested in participating in the Revenue auction and placing bids must do so through the official website. A certificate must be issued through the e-CAC, using only a valid CPF number.

In addition, the first phase of the auction only consists of sending proposals for the values ​​for each lot. If your bid is the winner, just get your authorization via email and pick up the product at the indicated location.

For the proposal to be valid, the amount must be paid in full on the business day following the closing date. It is also possible to pay 20% of the price and 80% after eight calendar days. None of the goods can be resold if purchased by CPF. Resale is only authorized for purchases made with CNPJ.