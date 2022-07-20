Filipe Ret speaks out on the networks after being the target of a police operation

Admin 9 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

On Tuesday night (7/19), rapper Filipe Ret spoke for the first time after being booked by the police for drug possession. On the same day in the morning, he was taken to the police station and addresses associated with the singer were searched for seizure.

Through Instagram Stories, Ret thanked the fans for their support and apologized to the family. “Thank you for all your messages of love and concern. I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is grounds for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my child for having their homes invaded and ransacked. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve it. I’m fine now, I love you. Now I just need to rest and spend more time with my son,” he wrote.

ret-police-marijuana

Filipe Ret speaks for the first time after being booked

Open Beck Filipe Ret arrives at the police station and talks about new music 2Open Beck Filipe Ret arrives at the police station and talks about new music

He will answer for postage for personal consumption for the amount seized in the properties connected to himAline Massuca/Metropolis

Open Beck Filipe Ret arrives at the police station and talks about new music 2Open Beck Filipe Ret arrives at the police station and talks about new music

Police seized small amount of drugsAline Massuca/Metropolis

Open back search and seizure in rapper Filipe Ret's room at RJ 6Open back search and seizure in rapper Filipe Ret’s room at RJ 7

Security camera footage from the venue was also seized.Aline Massuca / Metropolis

Filipe Ret- Bucket of Marijuana at a birthday partyFilipe Ret will be investigated for drug trafficking at a party in RJ 2

Civil Police opened investigation against rapper for drug traffickingReproduction / Social Networks

0

The artist is investigated for drug trafficking. He became the target of a police investigation after making an “open beck” at his birthday party. The rapper offered free marijuana cigarettes to his guests during the event.

During the execution of the warrant at his home in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the singer was caught with marijuana and was therefore taken to the police station. Upon arriving at the venue, he did not want to give interviews and took advantage of the journalists present to advertise his new song, which will be released soon.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

After hitting a show in Cuiabá, rapper is investigated for trafficking

Three days after having the show in Cuiabá interrupted by an operation Military police, and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved