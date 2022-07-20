Filipe Ret speaks out on the networks after being the target of a police operation

On Tuesday night (7/19), rapper Filipe Ret spoke for the first time after being booked by the police for drug possession. On the same day in the morning, he was taken to the police station and addresses associated with the singer were searched for seizure.
Through Instagram Stories, Ret thanked the fans for their support and apologized to the family. “Thank you for all your messages of love and concern. I’m not perfect, but nothing I do is grounds for arrest. I sincerely apologize to my father, mother and mother of my child for having their homes invaded and ransacked. You have nothing to do with this story and you didn’t deserve it. I’m fine now, I love you. Now I just need to rest and spend more time with my son,” he wrote.
The artist is investigated for drug trafficking. He became the target of a police investigation after making an “open beck” at his birthday party. The rapper offered free marijuana cigarettes to his guests during the event.
During the execution of the warrant at his home in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the singer was caught with marijuana and was therefore taken to the police station. Upon arriving at the venue, he did not want to give interviews and took advantage of the journalists present to advertise his new song, which will be released soon.