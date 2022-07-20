Final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres in September

the last season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to the schedule Paramount+. Set to premiere in September of this year, the acclaimed and multi-award-winning series is based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. All four seasons of the plot are available in full on the streaming service.

In this last installment of The Handmaid’s Tale, June Osborne – Elisabeth Moss’ character – faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia (Amm Dowd) as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke Bankole (OT Fagbenie) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna (Jordana Blake).

In addition to the actors who play the main characters, the series also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, among other great names in dramaturgy.

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

