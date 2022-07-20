Flamengo enters the STJD against the draw of the Copa do Brasil and wants to send the second game of the quarterfinals at home

Flamengo entered the STJD against the criteria of the CBF, which determined that the club would decide the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athlético-PR, at Arena da Baixada. As brought the GOALthe controversy happened during the event that drew the clashes.

During the draw, at the time of defining the field orders, the Rio club had the position reversed with Athletico-PR. The change was made to prevent Fla and Flu from being in the same position in the mansion draw, a criterion adopted in the last editions of the tournament and even before the round of 16 of this year’s edition.

On the occasion, Flamengo himself was benefited and decided the confrontation against Atlético-MG, in Maracanã. The situation was explained by Julio Avellar, director of competitions at CBF, to Cacau Cotta, director of external relations at Flamengo. The topic, however, did not end there.

As brought the GOAL, the director referred the matter to president Rodolfo Landim, who called the club’s legal department. When analyzing the competition regulations, Flamengo decided to enter the STJD in order to play the second game at Maracanã.

The request was forwarded to the president of the STJD, Sergio Noronha, and is under analysis. According to a source from the Court heard by the report, the understanding is that the case is very difficult, since there is no history of reversal of lottery in this way.